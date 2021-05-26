Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $334,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

FELE opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,086 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

