Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,948 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $6,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.