Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

