-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $584.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

