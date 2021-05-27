$0.11 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIIM opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

