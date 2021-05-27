-$0.18 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

KDMN opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

