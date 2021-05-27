$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 88,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRMY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,459. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

