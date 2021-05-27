$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 88,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HRMY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,459. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.