$0.45 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.