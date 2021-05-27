$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB opened at $27.70 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

