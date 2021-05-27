$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 688,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

