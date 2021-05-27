-$1.06 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.98.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.