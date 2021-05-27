$1.88 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.82. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

