10,939 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after buying an additional 670,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,023,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

