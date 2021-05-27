113,068 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amyris by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 66,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

