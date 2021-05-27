$123.20 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report $123.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the lowest is $118.59 million. NN posted sales of $150.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $487.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.83 million to $500.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $510.37 million, with estimates ranging from $496.73 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 3,993.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. NN has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $315.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.