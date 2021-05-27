13,538 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.41.

ZM traded down $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $322.39. 46,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.