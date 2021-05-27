18,335 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,693 shares of company stock worth $2,155,905 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

