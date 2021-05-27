$193.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $193.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $897.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.40 million to $911.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $972.75 million, with estimates ranging from $948.80 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $163,849,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $59,528,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.75. 7,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,848. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,174.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

