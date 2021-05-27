19,331 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 246,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467,380. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.