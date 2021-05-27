1inch (1INCH) Achieves Market Cap of $559.85 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, 1inch has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $559.85 million and $130.70 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00008324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00983649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.69 or 0.09753623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00092416 BTC.

About 1inch

1INCH is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,529,261 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

