1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $49.64 Average PT from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

ONEM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 51,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,370. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

