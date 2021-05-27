$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.00. 91,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,085. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

