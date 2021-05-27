$219.65 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce sales of $219.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Albany International posted sales of $225.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $875.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,878. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Albany International by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

