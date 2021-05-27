250,000 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 181,446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

