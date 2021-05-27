$26.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post $26.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.80 million and the lowest is $25.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

