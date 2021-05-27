$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

