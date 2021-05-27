3,000 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.98. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

