34,390 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.59 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $690.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.98 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

