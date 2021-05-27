3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.48. 25,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,858. The company has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

