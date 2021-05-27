$430.76 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $430.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.50 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

