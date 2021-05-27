$433.45 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $433.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.90 million and the lowest is $432.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 933,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.