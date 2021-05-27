481,002 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 481,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

IQ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 139,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

