4,906 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Total by 4.5% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 70,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Total by 19.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 761,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 126,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 31.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 177,690 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of TOT opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.94%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

