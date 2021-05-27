$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.64. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,254. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

