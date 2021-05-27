54,815 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

RKT opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

