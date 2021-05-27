$55.89 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $55.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $246.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEBO stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.