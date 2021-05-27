5,911 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 304,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,758,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,264.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,874,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $128.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.19.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

