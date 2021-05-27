$596.75 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $596.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.60 million and the highest is $609.10 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. 29,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,969. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

