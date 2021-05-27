7,151 Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 85,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.