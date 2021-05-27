$79.68 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post sales of $79.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the highest is $81.44 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $326.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.40 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.37. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,046. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

