79,698 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CNX Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CNX Resources by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CNX Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

