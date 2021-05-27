$8.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 209,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,468. Nucor has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

