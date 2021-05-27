8,336 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.45. 11,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.