9,398 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,017,771. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.37%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

