AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 710.5% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.32 million for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.