Aavegotchi Hits Market Capitalization of $45.23 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and $43.12 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00087539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00977764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.59 or 0.09567061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 42,808,460 coins and its circulating supply is 39,328,496 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

