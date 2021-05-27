Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 3.1%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 321,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 164,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

