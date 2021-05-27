AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.75. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

