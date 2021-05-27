Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,554. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

