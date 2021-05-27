AceD Market Cap Hits $108,998.15 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $108,998.15 and $4,534.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

